Gauley Rafting Season Water Releases Set In West Virginia

Yazmin RodriguezBy Sep 05, 2019, 07:17 am

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The fall rafting season on West Virginia’s Gauley River is getting set to start.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will begin lowering Summersville Lake to its winter level through releases at the Summersville Dam starting Friday. The weekly releases will continue through Oct. 20.

The releases form more than 100 rapids on the Gauley, which drops more than 650 feet along its 24-mile (38.6-kilometer) route in southern West Virginia.

Chief executive officer Roger Wilson of whitewater outfitter Adventures on the Gorge says Gauley season is “as good as it gets anywhere in the world.”

