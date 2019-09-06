Gauley Rafting Season Here; Water Releases Begin Today

SUMMERSVILLE, W. Va. (WOAY)- The fall rafting season is here!

Summersville Lake will begin lowering its water levels today and will continue through October 20. Rafters and kayakers can begin their trips down the Gauley River today. The fall rafting season brings in close to 40,000 people per year and shows those from around the country what West Virginia has to offer.

“I think it really puts out a real positive image of West Virginia in that it shows folks the natural beauty here, the rivers that we offer, but also the quaint little communities that are here and the state parks,” said the Operations Manager at Adventures On The Gorge Len Hanger. “People take time to look at those and I think it has a positive impact on our community.”

Make sure to book your next rafting trip soon.