Gasoline Prices On The Rise In West Virginia

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Gasoline prices in West Virginia have risen 4.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.36/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 1,154 stations in West Virginia.

This compares with the national average that has increased 6.1 cents per gallon versus last week to $2.39/g, according to GasBuddy. Average gasoline prices on February 25 in West Virginia have ranged widely over the last five years: $2.51/g in 2018, $2.26/g in 2017, $1.71/g in 2016, $2.32/g in 2015 and $3.48/g in 2014. Including the change locally during the past week, prices yesterday were 14.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago and are 10.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

The national average has increased 11.6 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 10.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. Areas near West Virginia and their current gas price climate: Pittsburgh- $2.62/g, up 4.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.58/g. Charleston- $2.31/g, up 1.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.30/g. Virginia- $2.19/g, up 6.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.13/g.

“Gasoline prices saw their biggest weekly jump of 2019 with the national average now at its highest point since mid-December as oil prices continue to advance, while such jumps are in line with expectations, that doesn’t make them any easier to digest,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Unfortunately, we’re likely in store for a continued March higher into March and even April as seasonal trends kick into high gear, but there is some light at the end of the tunnel. Average gas prices should remain lower than their year-ago levels for now and the annual spring surge we see at gas pumps will likely not be as bad as we’ve seen in years past.” For LIVE fuel price averages, visit http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com.

