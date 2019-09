UPDATE: Coal City Road is now back open after a gas spill.

————-

COAL CITY, WV (WOAY) – A gas spill shuts down parts of Coal City Road in Raleigh County.

According to dispatchers, a truck was leaking fuel onto the road which caused the road to be closed. Traffic is down to one lane as crews work to clean it up.

Coal City Fire, Dept. of Highways and Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene.

Motorists are urged to find an alternate route.