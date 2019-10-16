Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Gas rupture prompts evacuations in Lewisburg

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 16, 2019, 13:14 pm

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – Maintenace crews ruptured a gas line in Lewisburg, which prompted evacuations.

Officials tell WOAY News that around noon today a gas line was ruptured on Court Street.  Maintenance crews were working on it at the corner of Court and Feamster St. in Lewisburg.  They thought it was a 6-inch gas line but it turned out to be 3 inches. Several homes around the leak were evacuated.

Fairlea EMS and Lewisburg Fire Department responded, as well as Mountaineer Gas.

The immediate area has been evacuated; including, homes, Lewisburg police department, and magistrate court.

WOAY has a crew on the scene and will bring you more updates when they are available.

