ConsumerFeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
Gas Prices Are Continuing To Rise
By Daniella HankeyApr 27, 2018, 04:00 am
7
WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY)- Gas prices are on the rise across the mid-atlantic and in southwest Virginia and soon other states.
AAA reports gas prices are thirty-two cents per gallon more expensive than this time last year, and they expect it to rise even more.
Eighty-eight million families are expected to take vacation this summer and AAA says 2/3 of those families are driving to their destinations which will cost a family more due to filling up the gas tank.
Gas prices are directly related to the price of crude oil which rose above $68 per barrel this week. This is the highest price of oil since 2015.
Comments
Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com
-