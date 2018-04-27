Gas Prices Are Continuing To Rise

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY)- Gas prices are on the rise across the mid-atlantic and in southwest Virginia and soon other states.

AAA reports gas prices are thirty-two cents per gallon more expensive than this time last year, and they expect it to rise even more.

Eighty-eight million families are expected to take vacation this summer and AAA says 2/3 of those families are driving to their destinations which will cost a family more due to filling up the gas tank.

Gas prices are directly related to the price of crude oil which rose above $68 per barrel this week. This is the highest price of oil since 2015.

