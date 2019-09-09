Garden Planted In Memory Of Delaney Wykle

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- Family and friends wanted to honor Delaney Wykle and her memory by planting a flower garden at one of her favorite areas.

On Sunday, dozens of friends and family from Happy Hikers gathered at the Paul Cline Soccer Complex, next to the hiking and bike trail with shovels, rakes, and flowers to be planted at a memorial site on the hiking path. Delaney was killed in a helicopter crash in the Bahamas on July 4 of this year. Organizers of this event say it is important to carry on the legacy of this young lady.

A formal dedication is set for September 18 at 6 PM, and the public is invited to attend.