Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Garden Planted In Memory Of Delaney Wykle

Yazmin RodriguezBy Sep 08, 2019, 21:29 pm

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- Family and friends wanted to honor Delaney Wykle and her memory by planting a flower garden at one of her favorite areas.

On Sunday, dozens of friends and family from Happy Hikers gathered at the Paul Cline Soccer Complex, next to the hiking and bike trail with shovels, rakes, and flowers to be planted at a memorial site on the hiking path. Delaney was killed in a helicopter crash in the Bahamas on July 4 of this year. Organizers of this event say it is important to carry on the legacy of this young lady.

A formal dedication is set for September 18 at 6 PM, and the public is invited to attend.

Yazmin Rodriguez

Yazmin Rodriguez is currently the morning and noon anchor for WOAY. She was born in Newark, New Jersey then later headed down to the Jersey shore where she received her bachelor's degree in television and radio from Monmouth University.

