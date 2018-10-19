Search
Game of the Week Preview: Fayetteville Pirates (Week 9)

Matt DigbyBy Oct 19, 2018, 00:24 am

Fayetteville, WV (WOAY) – Hear from Fayetteville head coach David Moneypenny, senior nose guard/offensive tackle Skylar Neal, senior running back/defensive back Jordan Dempsey, and senior fullback/linebacker Sammy Pullens as the Pirates prepare for the Week 9 matchup against Midland Trail!

