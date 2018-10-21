Funeral Services Held Today For Summersville Police Officer

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Funeral services will be held today for a Summersville Police Officer.

Summersville Police released the following message: “ATTENTION AREA RESIDENTS: Sunday 10-21-2018 between 3pm and 4pm the funeral procession for Lt. Aaron Acree will be traveling from Waters Funeral Home down Broad Street to Rt.19 . From there it will travel northbound to the Nazarean Camp on Rt.41.During this time Rt.19 northbound will be temporarily shutdown to allow the funeral procession to travel uninterrupted. Fire personnel will be at each intersection to direct traffic so if you are traveling in the area tomorrow please be courteous and cautious for our firefighters as we honor our brother in blue.”

——————————

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Residents in Summersville and across Nicholas County are mourning the loss of one of their on police officers.

Aaron Acree with the Summersville Police Department passed away Thursday night in Summersville.

A statement released by the Nicholas County Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management reads “Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of the Summersville Police Department and all other public safety personnel in Nicholas County during this very difficult time. Those not in the public safety field do not often understand the connection of those who serve. The loss of one is felt by so many. We mourn the loss. We lift up the family and friends. And most importantly, we honor the life and service of those whose watch has ended.”

Blue ribbons will be passed out in the community today to honor Acree.