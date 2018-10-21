Search
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Featured Funeral Services Held Today For Summersville Police Officer
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Funeral Services Held Today For Summersville Police Officer

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 21, 2018, 09:48 am

27
0

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Funeral services will be held today for a Summersville Police Officer.

Summersville Police released the following message:  “ATTENTION AREA RESIDENTS: Sunday 10-21-2018 between 3pm and 4pm the funeral procession for Lt. Aaron Acree will be traveling from Waters Funeral Home down Broad Street to Rt.19 . From there it will travel northbound to the Nazarean Camp on Rt.41.During this time Rt.19 northbound will be temporarily shutdown to allow the funeral procession to travel uninterrupted. Fire personnel will be at each intersection to direct traffic so if you are traveling in the area tomorrow please be courteous and cautious for our firefighters as we honor our brother in blue.”

——————————

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Residents in Summersville and across Nicholas County are mourning the loss of one of their on police officers.

Aaron Acree with the Summersville Police Department passed away Thursday night in Summersville.

A statement released by the Nicholas County Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management reads “Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of the Summersville Police Department and all other public safety personnel in Nicholas County during this very difficult time. Those not in the public safety field do not often understand the connection of those who serve. The loss of one is felt by so many. We mourn the loss. We lift up the family and friends. And most importantly, we honor the life and service of those whose watch has ended.”

Blue ribbons will be passed out in the community today to honor Acree.

Previous PostMigrant caravan swells to 5,000 resumes advance toward US
Tyler Barker

Tyler is the Chief Meteorologist & Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. You can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Got News?

News Archives

Community Calendar

october

03oct6:00 PMWWHS Homecoming Parade

05oct6:30 PM10:30 PMFright Nights

06octAll Day07Pumpkin Harvest Festival

06oct8:00 AM1:00 PMLewisburg Farmers Market fall and harvest season

november

03nov9:00 PMCOMMUNITY VETERAN’S BREAKFAST & STAND DOWN COMMITTEE

X