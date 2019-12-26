Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Featured Funeral services announced for Wyoming Sheriff
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Funeral services announced for Wyoming Sheriff

Tyler BarkerBy Dec 26, 2019, 14:02 pm

59
0

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Funeral arrangements have been announced for Sheriff Parker of Wyoming County.

Sheriff C.S. “Sherill” Parker will be taken to the Wyoming County Courthouse on Sunday, December 29, 2019, where he will Lie In State and friends may pay their respects from Noon until 4 pm.

At 4 pm, Sheriff Parker will be taken to Mullens Middle School Gym where the family will receive friends from 6-8 pm.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Mullens Middle School Auditorium and burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Previous PostGreenbrier County to acquire and demolish 24 flood-damaged properties
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

Archives

School Closings & Delays

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X