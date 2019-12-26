Funeral services announced for Wyoming Sheriff

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Funeral arrangements have been announced for Sheriff Parker of Wyoming County.

Sheriff C.S. “Sherill” Parker will be taken to the Wyoming County Courthouse on Sunday, December 29, 2019, where he will Lie In State and friends may pay their respects from Noon until 4 pm.

At 4 pm, Sheriff Parker will be taken to Mullens Middle School Gym where the family will receive friends from 6-8 pm.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Mullens Middle School Auditorium and burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.