Funeral service for Roane County football player set for Saturday

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Funeral services for a Roane County High School football player will be held this weekend at the high school.

Funeral services for Alex Miller, 17, will be held at 4 pm on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Roane County High School.

Visiting hours will begin at 11 am and will last until the start of service at 4 pm. The body will be cremated after the service with the burial of his ashes at a later date at Short Cemetery, Boggs Fork.

The family is requesting donations be made to a scholarship fund in Miller’s name instead of flowers.