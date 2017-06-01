Visitation for Lt. Crook will take place Friday June 2nd, 2017 from 5:00- 8:00 pm at Brushfork National Guard Armory in Bluefield, WV. Funeral services will be Saturday June 3rd at 11:00 am, at Brushfork National Guard Armory. Burial will take place at Restwood Memorial Park in Hinton , WV.
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatchState
Funeral Arrangements for Bluefield Police Officer Announced
By Rachel AyersMay 31, 2017, 22:26 pm320
Previous PostFinal Maxwell Hill Traffic Study Meeting Next PostNorth-South Baseball Classic Rosters Announced
Rachel Ayers
Rachel Ayers started as a multi-media journalist at WOAY in October of 2015. She then moved to evening anchor in September of 2016. Read More