WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Featured Funding Application Errors Costly to 2 West Virginia Schools
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatchState

Funding Application Errors Costly to 2 West Virginia Schools

Rachel AyersBy Jun 11, 2017, 21:25 pm

376
0
Advertisement

CHARLESTON– Application glitches have cost two universities federal funding for programs that benefit low-income college students in West Virginia.

Application glitches have cost two universities federal funding for programs that benefit low-income college students in West Virginia. The Charleston Gazette-Mail  reports the U.S. Department of Education rejected the applications of West Virginia University and West Virginia State University. The funding assists students who are the first in their families to attend college.

WVU spokesman John Bolt says schools were told to only request the same amount they had previously received. Instead of asking for the $219,998 that it got in 2012 to fund the McNair Scholars program over five years, WVU rounded up the figure by $2.

And last week, U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos told U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito that West Virginia State’s application wouldn’t be reconsidered. Capito says a $104 clerical mistake cost the Institute school funding for an Upward Bound program.

Comments

comments

Previous PostWest Virginia University marks sesquicentennial this year
Rachel Ayers

Rachel Ayers started as a multi-media journalist at WOAY in October of 2015. She then moved to evening anchor in September of 2016. Read More

Advertisement

Current Conditons

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives