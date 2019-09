RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A local pharmacist has been charged with a 26 count indictment.

Natalie Cochran, along with her late husband, Michale Cochran have been accused of running a multi-million dollar ponzi-scheme.

Natalie is being charged with 12 counts of wire fraud, one count of bank fraud, 4 counts 0f aggravated identity theft, unlawful monetary transactions, bankruptcy fraud, and false oath of bankruptcy proceedings.

You can read the full 25 page indictment below: