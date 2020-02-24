Fugitive wanted since 2018 arrested

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WOAY) – A woman who has been a wanted fugitive since 2018 has been captured.

The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office shared on Facebook that Terri Lynn Farley was arrested by U.S. Marshals last week. Farley was initially wanted for failure to appear on a charge of drug distribution and eventually gained additional charges for forgery, uttering, and drug possession as well as probation violations.

The sheriff’s office has already started the process to extradite Farley back to Tazewell County.