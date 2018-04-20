Local NewsNational NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
Fry-yay! Get free McDonald’s fries on Friday
By Tyler BarkerApr 20, 2018, 00:36 am
French fry fans, McDonald’s is offering free fries on the last two Fridays of April.
Customers can receive a free order of medium fries by using the McDonald’s iOS app and Apple Pay to check out. A minimum $1 purchase is required.
The offer can only be redeemed by customers once per week on April 20 and April 27.
