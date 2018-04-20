Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Fry-yay! Get free McDonald’s fries on Friday

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 20, 2018, 00:36 am

French fry fans, McDonald’s is offering free fries on the last two Fridays of April.

Customers can receive a free order of medium fries by using the McDonald’s iOS app and Apple Pay to check out. A minimum $1 purchase is required.

The offer can only be redeemed by customers once per week on April 20 and April 27.

Tyler Barker

