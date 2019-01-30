Frigid Temperatures Increase Cracks In Windshields

The frigid cold is causing more vehicle windshields to crack as drivers quickly warm up the insides of their cars.

The drastic temperature change from cold to hot puts a lot of stress on the glass this time of year. If you already have a chip or weak spot in your windshield, according to Tommy Cox with Safelite Auto Glass, you are more prone to have a more significant crack.

Tommy Cox Automobile glass technician “What happens is you get a small chip in one and a different range in temperature, the cold outside, and you turn your car on, you throw the defrost on until it warms up inside. The contrast in temperatures between the two, stress in the window, and it makes a weak place spread, said Tommy Cox.

Cox goes on to say; workers see more calls for cracked windshields during these bitter cold temperatures and others are coming in to get chips repaired before they result in cracks.