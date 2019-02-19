Friends Of Coal Auto Fair To Become Friends Of Charity Auto Show

BEAVER, W.Va. — Officials with the Steering Committee of the Friends of Coal Auto Fair (FOCAF) made a major announcement regarding this summer’s show. On Feb. 19, 2019 organizers announced a name change for the show. This year’s Auto Fair will be called the Friends of Charity Auto Fair and will benefit terminally ill Hospice of Southern West Virginia patients in Raleigh, Fayette, Summers and Wyoming counties.

Hospice of Southern West Virginia Director of Public Relations said the name change will better suit the purpose of the show.

“The West Virginia Coal Association and Friends of Coal have contributed to the enormous success of the Auto Fair,” Carrico said. “But we, as a committee, felt the Auto Fair’s name change should reflect the mission of this show. The Friends of Charity Auto Fair will benefit local nonprofits whose mission is to benefit people in need in our communities.”

The Friends of Charity Auto Fair is one of the state’s premier car show and festivals. Last year, the FOCAF had more than 4,000 people attend the two-day show with nearly 500 registered show cars on the grounds of the Raleigh County Memorial Airport. Carrico said this summer’s Friends of Charity Auto Fair is expected to be bigger and better. “People who participate in the Auto Fair year-after-year can expect many new and exciting changes,” Carrico said. “Our Steering Committee has been hard at work getting innovative attractions and vendors involved in this year’s show, while keeping many of the major attractions from years past. We have many new car clubs, vendors, attractions and a concert planned.”

The Friends of Charity Auto Fair typically occurs the third weekend of July. This year, the show is being moved up a week due to the International Scout Jamboree. The 15th Annual Friends of Charity Auto Fair will take place July 12-13 at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport in Beaver.

More information regarding this year’s concert and attractions will be released in the coming weeks. Participants can visit www.wvautofair.com or www.hospiceofsouthernwv.org for more details on this year’s show and to register their show vehicles.