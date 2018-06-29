Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
Friends Of Coal Auto Fair Tickets Include Admission and Concert
By Daniella HankeyJun 29, 2018, 21:32 pm
BEAVER, WV (WOAY)- The Friends Of Coal Auto Fair ticket prices have changed for this year’s event.
Hospice of Southern West Virginia and The Raleigh County Humane Society have announced that tickets to this years Auto Fair will only be $5.00
The difference this year than previous years is that the five dollar allows those attending to see the auto show both days and also attend the concert Saturday night with the band known as Taylor Made.
The Auto Fair will take place July 20-21st at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport. To purchase tickets to the event you can visit: https://www.wvautofair.com/
