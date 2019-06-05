Friends of Charity Giveaway 2019

Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Friends of Charity Auto Fair Giveaway

It’s time for the Friends of Charity Auto Fair July 12th and 13th at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport and WOAY-TV is taking you there! Register for 2 tickets to Friends of Charity Auto Fair and Concert Saturday night with Taylor Made and country music star Ryan Hurd! Plus dinner for Two at Beckley’s newest Texas Roadhouse!
