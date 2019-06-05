Friends of Charity Giveaway 2019

Friends of Charity Auto Fair Giveaway It’s time for the Friends of Charity Auto Fair July 12th and 13th at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport and WOAY-TV is taking you there! Register for 2 tickets to Friends of Charity Auto Fair and Concert Saturday night with Taylor Made and country music star Ryan Hurd! Plus dinner for Two at Beckley’s newest Texas Roadhouse!

Name First Last

Date

Email *

Phone *

Address * Street Address Address Line 2 City Alabama Alaska Arizona Arkansas California Colorado Connecticut Delaware District of Columbia Florida Georgia Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming Armed Forces Americas Armed Forces Europe Armed Forces Pacific State ZIP Code