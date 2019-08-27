Friends of Charity Auto Fair raises thousands of dollars for Hospice

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) — The 15th Annual Friends of Charity Auto Fair (FOCAF) was a major success. This year, the event, which was held July 12-13 at the Beckley-Raleigh County Memorial Airport, raised a total of $62,293.17 for Hospice of Southern West Virginia.

The nonprofit organization provides end-of-life care to terminally ill patients in Raleigh, Fayette, Summers, and Wyoming counties. Members from the FOCAF Steering Committee presented Hospice of Southern West Virginia with a check Monday evening at Pasquale’s Italian Restaurant in Beckley.

The Auto Fair is one of the state’s premier car show and festivals. This year, more than 500 show vehicles were registered and approximately 8,000 people attended the two-day event. There was plenty of fun activities for the entire family including a nine-foot-tall robot named Rock-It, Chase Elliott’s NASCAR and racing simulator, carnival, fireworks, vehicle demonstrations, kids zone, and rock climbing wall. Hospice of Southern West Virginia’s Chief Executive Officer Janett Green said this event continues to grow year after year.

“Hospice of Southern West Virginia is proud to host this family-friendly event for our community,” Green said. “We were ecstatic with the turnout for this year’s Auto Fair. The weather was beautiful, which brought out hundreds of show cars and thousands of attendees to enjoy everything the fair had to offer.”

Since the event’s inception, the goal for the Auto Fair has been to help raise funds for local charitable organizations to boost the economy and shed light on what these organizations do to make our area a better place to live, work and play.

Green said the Auto Fair would not be possible without the help of dozens of volunteers and community leaders. “We are grateful to the men and women who donate their time to volunteer on the FOCAF Steering Committee,” Green said. “There is a lot of work that goes into planning a large-scale event. Without their time, energy and kindness, we would not be able to host the Auto Fair.”

Plans are already in place for next year’s Friends of Charity Auto Fair. A date for next year’s fair will be announced in the coming weeks.