Friends of Charity Auto Fair Continues

Anna SaundersBy Jul 14, 2019, 17:45 pm

BECKLEY, W.Va (WOAY) – The Friends of Charity Auto Fair continued Saturday on the grounds of the Raleigh County Memorial Airport. 

The proceeds from this two-day festival will go toward the Hospice of Southern West Virginia. The fair had rides, arts and crafts vendors, food and live music with a performance Saturday night from Grammy-nominated country artist Ryan Hurd. But of course, it’s all about the cars. On the lot, there was everything from classic cars to modern muscle cars to a section for hearses. 

“Well, we like entertaining the kids and we like entertaining ourselves so you know it gives us something to do and laugh and carry on and just have a good time with everybody,” Greg Fields, the owner of the Zombie Hunter, said. 

The Friends of Charity Auto fair will continue until 11 p.m. Saturday night.  

