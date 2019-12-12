Friday the 13th event with a Christmas twist

DANIELS, WV (WOAY) -This Friday the 13th the Resort at Glade Springs will be having their first ever Fright before Christmas.

The event will feature four different attractions each with a spooky Christmas theme. This event is for those who want to combine their love of horror with Christmas.

Creative Director Ashley long says this event will be one of a kind. “We’ll have Characters like Krampus who you can get your photo taken with. We’re gonna have crazy Santa Clauses and evil elves it’s gonna be a lot of fun and super creepy,”said Long.

You can purchase your tickets online or at the door.