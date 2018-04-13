Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Friday the 13th: Dispelling Myths Around The Day
NewsWatch

Friday the 13th: Dispelling Myths Around The Day

Daniella HankeyBy Apr 13, 2018, 10:22 am

7
0

(ABC NEWS)- For some it’s just another day on the calendar. For others, it’s a day to avoid all risk-taking, a day where “luck” is simply not on your side.

While its notoriety increased through the “Friday the 13th”horror franchise, there are additional coincidences and traditions associated with the tensions around this peculiar day.

It’s a numbers game! Numerologists find that Western cultures tend to emphasize completeness through the number 12, according to University of Delaware professor Thomas Fernsler, who works in the school’s Mathematics & Science Education Resource Center. From the 12 tribes of Israel to the 12 days of Christmas, the number 13 simply does not provide that same sense of safe equilibrium.

Ancient narratives persist Historical religious events, like the Last Supper, have also contributed to the negative association towards the number 13. National Geographic reported that according to Christian tradition, Judas Iscariot, the disciple known to have betrayed Jesus, was the 13th guest to have arrived at the iconic Holy Thursday gathering. Though known as a “Good” Friday, the day Jesus was crucified also plays into the negativity around the superstition: Friday, a day centered on death.

The fear is real! Though many write off superstitions regarding this day as merely fantasy, there’s evidence of societal and psychological impact. According to the Stress Management Center, more than $800 million dollars of potential business can be lost on a Friday the 13th, as citizens tend to avoid important financial decisions. Early mental health authors have even coined a term for this distinct “fear of 13” panic: triskaidekaphobia.

Perspective prevails As with any phobia, the more you focus on it, the more you observe. And while tragedies have indeed taken place on Friday the 13th, like the Buckingham Palace bombing in 1940 or the Kansas Floods in 1929, there are also positive occurrences. A science victory, the discovery of dinosaur egg fossils occurred on Friday, July 13, 1923, according to the Museum of Natural History. A triumph for women, former president Lyndon B. Johnson amended an executive order to eliminate gender-based hiring discrimination, on October 13, 1967.

And so, the only adage appears to remain true: Perspective, really is everything!

 

Comments

comments

Previous PostUSDA Recalls 135,000 lbs. of Banquet Salisbury Steak Products For Possible Bones
Daniella Hankey

Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Closings and Delays

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

%d bloggers like this: