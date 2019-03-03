Freedom Ministries Church Lost to Early Morning Fire

BEAVER, W.Va (WOAY) – Church members spent their Sunday sifting through charred wreckage after flames engulfed the church early that morning.

Freedom Ministries caught fire around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Four fire departments responded to the scene to fight the flames. Once it was over, the building was found to be a total loss.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

Members were too heartbroken and distraught to offer a comment, but they were able to find almost 30 Bibles in the ruins–all of which were virtually unharmed by the flames.

Three crosses were also found in the church. They were charred, but not destroyed.

The pastor said they refuse to give up and will rebuild. Until then, services will likely be held in a smaller building on the property.

If you are interested in helping the church, they have set up a PayPal account using the email address freedomministries0204@yahoo.com.