Free Water Aerobics Class At Hawks Nest In Fayette County

ANSTED, WV (WOAY) – Active SWV is excited to announce a partnership with Hawks Nest State Park to bring FREE water aerobics programs to Fayette County. It has been a goal of Active SWV to offer this type of program to our participants for a while and it has finally happened with help from volunteer Community Captain Crysty Linkenhoker and Superintendent Mike Hagar.

The programs will take place at the pool at Hawks Nest State Park every Tuesday starting July 10, 2018, at 10 am. There has been a want for this type of program from the community and if it is a successful as we believe it will be, we will offer it multiple days a week. Community Captain Crysty Linkenhoker described the upcoming program by saying:

Water Fitness programs provide fun and friendship while developing and maintaining physical fitness. Water fitness uses the resistance of water to improve flexibility, muscular strength and endurance, balance and coordination. Our program will promote fitness and fun in the water.

Active Southern West Virginia seeks to improve the health of all southern West Virginians by providing opportunities for active lifestyles. Active Southern West Virginia develops community programs to create a culture of exercise and physical activity in southern West Virginia.