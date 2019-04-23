Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Free trout fishing event for kids this weekend in Fayette County

By Apr 23, 2019, 16:22 pm

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Larry Harrah is hosting the 2nd annual trout derby event at Fayette County Park in Beckwith on Saturday.

The event is open to ages 3-14 from 8 am to 2 pm. Fishing will start with the sampler age at the beginning and will last an hour; then the next age group will start.  Kids must bring their fishing pole and bait, but the first hundred kids will receive a free fishing pole at the event.  Prosecuting Attorney Larry Harrah says this is one way of enjoying the great outdoor sporting event.

“He sees trying to get these kids interesting in something else,  get outside turn off the electronics, get out and enjoy this beautiful weather and beautiful facility we have here at Fayette County Park.

He goes to say without the support of local businesses and the community; this event would not happen without them.

