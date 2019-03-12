Free skiing, snowboarding to be offered Sunday at Canaan, Snowshoe, Winterplace

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS/WVAH) — Your weekend could be going downhill, but it could be filled with fun.

Canaan Valley Ski Area in Tucker County, Snowshoe Mountain in Pocahontas County and Winterplace Ski Resort in Raleigh County will offer a free day of skiing and snowboarding on Sunday, March 17, according to a news release from the West Virginia Ski Areas Association.

All three ski resorts are offering the majority of their trail systems for skiers and snowboarders and the conditions will be very good, the news release said.

“For the most part, the weather has been favorable for snowmaking purposes this season, which has allowed our snowmakers to create excellent slope coverage with manmade snow,” said Terry Pfeiffer, president of the West Virginia Ski Areas Association and Winterplace Ski Resort. “This month’s natural snow also created a buzz for skiers and snowmakers to make some more turns this season.”

Last week, Snowshoe Mountain officials announced they were extending the season through March 31. This Sunday will be the last day of the season for Canaan Valley, while Winterplace is evaluating the conditions and weather to determine a closing date for the season.