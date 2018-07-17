Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
Free Plane Rides At Auto Fair This Weekend
By Daniella HankeyJul 17, 2018, 08:48 am
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- During the Friends Of Coal Auto fair, the Raleigh County Memorial Airport will be providing free airplane rides to children.
The airplane rides will be on Saturday, July 21st from 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. weather permitting for children ages 6-16.
If your child is interesting in riding, parents must register their child prior to 12:30 p.m. at the airport terminal on Saturday.
