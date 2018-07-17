Free Plane Rides At Auto Fair This Weekend

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- During the Friends Of Coal Auto fair, the Raleigh County Memorial Airport will be providing free airplane rides to children.

The airplane rides will be on Saturday, July 21st from 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. weather permitting for children ages 6-16.

If your child is interesting in riding, parents must register their child prior to 12:30 p.m. at the airport terminal on Saturday.