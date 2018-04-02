FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
Free Lunch Combos At Little Ceasars
By Daniella HankeyApr 02, 2018, 09:21 am
WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY)- As March Madness is coming to an end and some brackets may not have worked out in favor, Little Ceasars has something to make March Madness sweeter!
The University of Maryland- Baltimore County became the first #16 seed in history to beat a #1 seed in the NCCA tournament.
To celebrate, Little Ceasars is giving away free HOT-N-READY lunch combos between 11:30 a.m.- 1:00 p.m. on April 2, 2018.
In order to receive the order, you must place your order no later than 1:00 p.m.
The HOT-N-READY Lunch combo includes four Detroit-style Deep dish pizza and a 20-ounce Pepsi.
