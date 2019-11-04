BREAKING NEWS
Free lower back and rotator cuff workshops offered at Active Fitness and Physical Therapy

Anna SaundersBy Nov 04, 2019, 16:33 pm

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – For the past six months Active Fitness and Physical Therapy has been hosting free rotator cuff and lower back workshops. 

These workshops are designed to be educational for people to come in learn about their condition and the causes. Then, the meeting will conclude with learning about ways they can begin the healing process through physical therapy. 

“One of the things that we’re really interested in helping impact is the opioid crisis, so when we’re talking about helping people be pain-free without medication then that is a huge push in our country,” Debra Fragala-Pories, the owner, said. “We want people to avoid those medications. Our state has created a mandate, so that physicians are seeking other alternatives”

The next rotator cuff workshop will take place on Tuesday, November 12th at 6 p.m. at their Oak Hill office. 

