Free “Coping With The Holidays” session to be offered by Hospice of Southern WV

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)-The holidays are quickly approaching and for those who have lost a loved one during the past year, the holidays may emphasize their grief and Hospice will be hosting sessions to help those during the holiday season.

Hospice of Southern West Virginia will host a three-week grief support session to enhance coping skills for this time of year.

The sessions will take place Nov. 1, 8 and 15th at Calvary Baptist Church in Oak Hill from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Central Baptist Church in Hinton from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and the Hospice of Southern West Virginia Nancy Wickham Administrative Office Building in Beckley from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Classes are free and available to all members of the community who are ages 18 and older, even if their loved one never participated in hospice services.

To register for the classes you can call, (304) 255-6404.