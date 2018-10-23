Search
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News Free “Coping With The Holidays” session to be offered by Hospice of Southern WV
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Free “Coping With The Holidays” session to be offered by Hospice of Southern WV

Daniella HankeyBy Oct 23, 2018, 09:14 am

13
0

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)-The holidays are quickly approaching and for those who have lost a loved one during the past year, the holidays may emphasize their grief and Hospice will be hosting sessions to help those during the holiday season.

 

Hospice of Southern West Virginia will host a three-week grief support session to enhance coping skills for this time of year.

 

The sessions will take place Nov. 1, 8 and 15th at Calvary Baptist Church in Oak Hill from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Central Baptist Church in Hinton from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and the Hospice of Southern West Virginia Nancy Wickham Administrative Office Building in Beckley from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

 

 

Classes are free and available to all members of the community who are ages 18 and older, even if their loved one never participated in hospice services.

 

To register for the classes you can call, (304) 255-6404.

Previous PostState AG told to release communication with opioid firms
Daniella Hankey

Good Morning West Virginia! Daniella Hankey is the Morning and Noon newscast Anchor. Daniella joined Newswatch as a Multi-Media journalist and quickly moved her way up to an Anchor. Before landing in the beautiful Mountain State, Daniella called her home Orlando, Florida. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to further her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. When Daniella is not working, you can find her exploring West Virginia especially the Greenbrier and engaging with community members. As a morning anchor, Daniella loves putting a smile on viewers faces in the morning and informing them of community events. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woay.com. You can also follow Daniella on Facebook at DaniellaHankeyTV.

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Got News?

News Archives

Community Calendar

october

03oct6:00 PMWWHS Homecoming Parade

05oct6:30 PM10:30 PMFright Nights

06octAll Day07Pumpkin Harvest Festival

06oct8:00 AM1:00 PMLewisburg Farmers Market fall and harvest season

november

03nov9:00 AM3:00 PMCountry Craft Guild's 38th Annual Show

03nov9:00 PMCOMMUNITY VETERAN’S BREAKFAST & STAND DOWN COMMITTEE

X