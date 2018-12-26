BREAKING NEWS
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Education Free Community College For West Virginia Could Get Another Opportunity
EducationFeaturedNewsWatchState

Free Community College For West Virginia Could Get Another Opportunity

Tyler BarkerBy Dec 26, 2018, 13:43 pm

109
0

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – Some bills that failed in the West Virginia Legislature last year will get a fresh perspective in the upcoming session with the appointment of lawmakers to several key positions.

Republican Senate President Mitch Carmichael has tapped Dr. Tom Takubo of Kanawha County as the Senate’s new majority leader and Patricia Rucker of Jefferson County to head the Senate Education Committee.

Carmichael wants to take another look at bills that would provide free community and technical college for in-state residents and establish an intermediate court system.

Both bills passed the Senate last year but died in the House of Delegates.

Among the appointments made by new House Speaker Roger Hanshaw were Taylor County Delegate Amy Summers as majority leader, Danny Hamrick of Harrison County as education committee chairman, and Eric Householder of Berkeley County as finance committee chairman.

Previous PostWest Virginia Airbnb Hosts Earned $10 Million in 2018 Amid Continued Hotel Growth
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

Community Calendar

No Events on The List at This Time

X