Free business class offered in Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – MyBluefield, SBDC, and Intuit offered a free business class this Thursday, January 9, 2020. Those who were interested in becoming business owners met at Bluefield Art Center. The two-hour class taught attendees the basics on how to start their own business. The class was led by the development center’s coach Harold Patterson. William Lambert said classes like these are extremely helpful in the beginning.

“It’s insanely helpful because they’re so many people around here with great ideas just have no idea how to step it up because people typically have this path, that path in life. Everyone in this area has these experiences and their friends and family have the same experiences so they don’t know how to go down a different channel or different path,” said Attendee William Lambert.

There will be classes taught at the Art Center every two weeks.