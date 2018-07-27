National NewsNewsWatch
‘Frasier’ could be the next TV series set for a revival
By Daniella HankeyJul 27, 2018, 04:26 am
(ABC NEWS)- Tossed salads and scrambled eggs may be here again.
The show “Frasier” could get a second life, with star and executive producer Kelsey Grammer in talks with CBS Studios to revive the famed sitcom, Deadline reported.
While the project is in the early stages, Grammer, 63, is reportedly speaking with writers to see how a reboot could be framed 14 years after the original series ended.
CBS Studios has declined to comment on the news.
The character Frasier Crane was first introduced on NBC’s classic sitcom “Cheers” and continued in his own spin-off show in 1993 that ran for 11 seasons. The sitcom followed the pompous, but big-hearted Crane with his family and friends in Seattle.
“Frasier” is one of the most acclaimed sitcoms in TV history. It won a then-record total of 37 Emmys, including five consecutive wins for Outstanding Comedy Series.
If renewed, the new show would join the growing list of TV sitcom reboots, including “Will & Grace,” “Murphy Brown” and the recently canceled, “Roseanne.”
Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com
