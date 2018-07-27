‘Frasier’ could be the next TV series set for a revival

(ABC NEWS)- Tossed salads and scrambled eggs may be here again.

The show “Frasier” could get a second life, with star and executive producer Kelsey Grammer in talks with CBS Studios to revive the famed sitcom, Deadline reported.

While the project is in the early stages, Grammer, 63, is reportedly speaking with writers to see how a reboot could be framed 14 years after the original series ended.

CBS Studios has declined to comment on the news.

The character Frasier Crane was first introduced on NBC’s classic sitcom “Cheers” and continued in his own spin-off show in 1993 that ran for 11 seasons. The sitcom followed the pompous, but big-hearted Crane with his family and friends in Seattle.

“Frasier” is one of the most acclaimed sitcoms in TV history. It won a then-record total of 37 Emmys, including five consecutive wins for Outstanding Comedy Series.

If renewed, the new show would join the growing list of TV sitcom reboots, including “Will & Grace,” “Murphy Brown” and the recently canceled, “Roseanne.”