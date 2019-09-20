Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Fourth patient named in probe of veterans hospital death

Tyler BarkerBy Sep 19, 2019, 20:06 pm

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — The family of a fourth patient is seeking answers as authorities investigate multiple suspicious deaths at a Veterans Affairs hospital in West Virginia.

Lawyer Dino Colombo says hes representing the family of 85yearold Army veteran Archie Edgell, who died at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg last year.

Federal prosecutors are probing up to 11 patient deaths at the facility.

Attorneys representing the mens families say at least two of the deaths have been ruled homicides following wrongful insulin injections. One of the lawyers says a third death came after a Navy veterans blood sugar spiked, indicating another wrongful insulin injection.

Colombo said federal investigators exhumed Edgells body last year. He shared a portion of an autopsy that links the death to the unprescribed injection of insulin.

