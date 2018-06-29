Local NewsNewsWatch
Fourth Of July Grilling Can Be Easier With The Push Of A Button
By Daniella HankeyJun 29, 2018, 20:45 pm
WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY)- Grilling this Fourth Of July can be made easier with the push of a button, as Longhorn Steakhouse will be offering a hotline.
On Fourth Of July, Longhorn Steakhouse’s Grill US Hotline will open to coach callers on how to grill up quality steaks for family and friends!
For the first time ever, the certified experts on hand will be the Top Grill Masters in the country.
The grill masters were in an elite group of finalists in the Longhorn Steakhouse Steak Master Series.
For help on grilling you can call: 1-855-LH-GRILL on Wednesday, July 4 from 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.
Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com
