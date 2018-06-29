Fourth Of July Grilling Can Be Easier With The Push Of A Button

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY)- Grilling this Fourth Of July can be made easier with the push of a button, as Longhorn Steakhouse will be offering a hotline.

On Fourth Of July, Longhorn Steakhouse’s Grill US Hotline will open to coach callers on how to grill up quality steaks for family and friends!

For the first time ever, the certified experts on hand will be the Top Grill Masters in the country.

The grill masters were in an elite group of finalists in the Longhorn Steakhouse Steak Master Series.

For help on grilling you can call: 1-855-LH-GRILL on Wednesday, July 4 from 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.