Four West Virginia Educators Earn National Honors

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Four West Virginians are among the 215 educators honored nationally with the 2017-18 Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST). President Donald J. Trump announced the recipients of this award as well as the Presidential Award for Excellence in Science, Mathematics and Engineering Mentoring (PAESMEM) today, and he will host the awardees this week at a White House ceremony.

The West Virginia recipients are Erika Klose, West Virginia Department of Education Office of Middle and Secondary Learning assistant director and formerly of Winfield Middle School, Putnam County; Craig Mason, New Martinsville School, Wetzel County; Jaime Pettit, Moundsville Middle School, Marshall County; and Allison Shriver, Bradley Elementary School, Raleigh County.

The PAEMST represents the highest honor bestowed by the U.S. government specifically for k-12 mathematics and science teaching.

“West Virginia continues to pursue high-quality teaching that leads to exceptional student learning and achievement. These educators model effective and innovative instruction and I am honored they teach in our state,” said West Virginia Superintendent of Schools Dr. Steven L. Paine. “They have dedicated themselves and their careers to the children of West Virginia, and because of them, hundreds of our children will be exposed to math and science instruction that is second to none.”

The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy works in conjunction with the National Science Foundation (NSF) to honor those who are preparing the next generation of STEM professionals and leaders. Awardees demonstrate depth and breadth of content knowledge and an ability to address a broad range of learners’ needs. The PAESMEM is the highest honor given to mentors by the White House, recognizing those who serve a critical support role in and outside of the classroom.

In addition to attending the recognition ceremony, each Presidential Award recipient will attend a series of professional development activities in Washington and receives $10,000 from the National Science Foundation.