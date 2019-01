Shady Spring, WV (WOAY) – Four Shady Spring student-athletes will continue their athletic careers in college, after signing letters of intent on Wednesday.

Hear from Taylor Sexton (WVU Tech track & field/cross country), Alexis Zilinski (WVU Tech track & field cross country), Gracie Hamb (Davis & Elkins acrobatics and tumbling), and Kaitlynn Cox (Fairmont State cross country) on how they are excited to continue their athletic careers and educations at the next level.