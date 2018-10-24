Four Local McDonald’s Employees Complete World’s Largest Jigsaw Puzzle

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Do you like Puzzles? Four local McDonald’s employees have completed the world’s largest jigsaw puzzle.

The name of the puzzle is “Disney memorable moments”. The puzzle has over 40,000 pieces. It is 22 feet long and 5 feet high. It took 18 months for the puzzle to be completed. The employees donated the puzzle to marquee cinema in Beckley for display. What makes this puzzle so magical?

“It does it brings a lot of magic to this room. Typically you know for me I’m right at this age you know I grew up with all these films. It is so cool to see something that strong touch your childhood quite like this puzzle has”, said Jacob Armstrong, Marquee Cinema Manager

When it was released in 2016 it was confirmed by Guinness World Records as the largest commercially made puzzle in the world, both in the number of pieces and overall size.