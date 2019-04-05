Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Fire At Greenbrier County Senior Center; Leaves Four Injured

Apr 04, 2019

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – Multiple Fire and EMS crews are on the scene of a structure fire.

According to Greenbrier County dispatchers, the call in at around 7:00 P.M., after a fire on a 3rd-floor apartment at Lewisburg Manor.

Agencies from Lewisburg, Alderson, and White Sulphur Springs responded.

Victims are being transported to the Rhema Christian Center, according to Greenbrier County 911.

At this time details are limited, but dispatchers say four people have injuries.  If you have a family member that you are attempting to locate, please call (681)-318-2407.

As this story continues to develop stick with Newswatch for the latest.

