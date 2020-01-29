Four free New River Gorge hikes being offered in February

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Active Southern West Virginia would like to invite all residents of southern West Virginia to participate in free guided group hikes this February. The public can join in on four beginner-friendly hikes:

Meadow River Rail Trail Hike in Nallen, Saturday, February 1 st at 1 pm

at 1 pm Timber Ridge Trail Hike from the Long Point Trail in Fayetteville, Sunday, February 9 th at 1 pm

at 1 pm Kaymoor Trail Hike from the Brooklyn Trailhead in Cunard, Sunday, February 16 th at 1 pm

at 1 pm Burnwood Tree Identification Hike in Lansing, Sunday, February 16th at 1 pm

These free hikes are led by Active Southern West Virginia volunteers called Community Captains. Community Captains are champions in their communities who want to lead others to live healthier and more active lives. They remove barriers that prevent community members from being active by providing free weekly and monthly physical activity programs in their communities. Three of the February hikes are in conjunction with Get Active in the Park, an innovative partnership between the National Park Service and Active Southern West Virginia.

For more information on the hikes and other free Active SWV programs please visit www.activeswv.com/events, email at info@activeswv.com, or call at 304-254-8488.