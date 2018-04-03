Four Fire Departments Battle Structure Fire In Raleigh County; Live Wires Down, Too

FAIRDALE, WV (WOAY) – Multiple Fire Departments are on the scene of a structure fire in Fairdale.

Dispatchers tell WOAY that the call came in at around 8:17 pm on Butternut Drive. It is unknown at this time if there are any injuries or what caused the fire to break out. There are live wires down and Appalachian Power is on the scene to shut off electricity.

Traphill Fire, Lester Fire, Clear Creek Fire, Coal River Fire Departments, and Jan Care Ambulance responded to the scene.

