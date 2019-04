SOPHIA, WV (WOAY) – Emergency crews are currently on scene of a house fire.

At around 1:45 pm a house fire broke out in Sophia on Front Street. One firefighter had to be given oxygen. No other injuries have been reported at this time.

Sophia Fire Department, Coal City Fire Department, Beaver Fire Department, and Mabscott Fire Department all responded, along with EMS.

It is unknown what caused the fire at this time.