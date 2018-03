SULLIVAN, WV (WOAY) – Four fire departments were called to assist in a house fire in Raleigh County Thursday morning.

Officials tell WOAY that the call came in at 9:40 am on 122 Palmer Drive in Sullivan.

Ghent Fire, Mabscott Fire, Coal City Fire and Beaver Fire Departmemts responded to the scene, along with Jan-Care.

No injuries have been reported and it is unknown what caused the fire at this time.

