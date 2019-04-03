Four-Class Proposal Passes First Vote

WOAY – The WVSSAC Board of Control voted 111-26 Tuesday to pass a proposal that would put high school athletics into four classes, instead of three.

This proposal now moves to the Board of Education, who will take a vote following a 30-day public comment period. Should it pass there, the proposal would sit in the Secretary of State’s office for 60 days before becoming official.

This proposal would go into a two-year trial period for only basketball in the 2020-21 school year. There will be no changes made to the 2019-20 academic year.

Only if the basketball trial of four classes is successful would the four-class system then apply to all sports.