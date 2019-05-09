Four-Class Proposal Moved to Public Comment Period

WOAY – The West Virginia Board of Education voted 7-1 Wednesday to move a WVSSAC four-class proposal to a 30-day public comment period.

The proposal, originally passed by the WVSSAC Board of Control in early April, would call for high schools in the Mountain State to be put in one of four classes for a two-year test run in boys and girls basketball, starting with the 2020-21 school year. There will be no changes made to the 2019-20 academic year.

The public comment period begins later this week, before another Board of Education vote in July on if the proposal formally passes.

Only if the basketball trial of four classes is successful would the four-class system then apply to all sports.