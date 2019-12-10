Four-Class Lists Released for High School Basketball

WOAY – The four-class lists are set for high school basketball in West Virginia, which will begin a two-year trial period with the 2020-2021 school year. The WVSSAC proposal was passed in July by the State Board of Education and officially became law in September. Schools were classified not just on enrollment size, but also on location and additional factors. Below are the area schools with the class they would be part of.

CLASS AAAA: Woodrow Wilson, Oak Hill, Greenbrier East, Princeton

CLASS AAA: Shady Spring, PikeView, Nicholas County, Independence

CLASS AA: Liberty, Bluefield, Westside, Wyoming East, Midland Trail, Summers County

CLASS A: Greater Beckley Christian, James Monroe, Greenbrier West, Mount View, Richwood, River View, Montcalm, Meadow Bridge