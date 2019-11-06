Four arrested on drug charges, one extradited for murder

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Authorities arrested a group of people on drug charges after executing a search warrant in Rupert on Tuesday.

Authorities found James Martin, 30, in a parked vehicle with multiple baggies of meth and a handgun. Inside the residence, they found Jordan Killen, 27; Reondo “Jose” Ventour, 22; and Dekarie “Jesus” Kennedy, 23.

During the search, authorities found multiple handguns and a tactical shotgun, loaded and unsecured. They also found more marijuana, meth, cash and multiple digital scales throughout the residence. Ventour had marijuana, heroin and cash on his person.

Further investigation led to the discovery that Ventour has an active warrant out of Michigan for homicide and a weapons related charge. His extradition was confirmed. Kennedy also has a warrant out for parole violation, but extradition was denied at this time.

In an interview, Martin said he received heroin from Ventour and Kennedy and was going to pay them after selling it. Martin also said he and Killen allowed Ventour and Kennedy to sell drugs out of their home. In a separate interview, a fifth person claimed to have bought a handgun and drugs from Ventour.

Authorities obtained the warrant after a cooperating person made multiple controlled heroin purchases from Killen, Martin and Ventour. During those controlled purchases, Ventour and Kennedy were seen with handguns and making violent threats.

Ventour is charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin. He is at Southern Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Martin is charged with possession with intent to deliver meth. He is at Southern Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.

Killen is charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin. She is at Southern Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.

Kennedy is charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin. He is at Southern Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond.

It’s unclear if the fifth person involved was arrested.

The Greenbrier Valley Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department and WVSP executed the warrant that led to the arrests.