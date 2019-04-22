Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Four Arrested In Raleigh County After Large Drug Bust

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 22, 2019, 17:14 pm

CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task force served a search warrant on Wilson Street in Crab Orchard.

The search warrant resulted in the seizure of 56 grams of Heroin, 6 Grams of Marijuana, and $4921.00 in cash.

Those arrested were Jamaurio Marques London of Pontiac Michigan, Jermaine Edward Arnett of Pontiac Michigan, Dequan Lee Stroman of Pontiac Michigan, and Harold Cassidy of Crab Orchard.

The Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Taskforce is made up of Deputies from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, Troopers with the WV State Police, and Officers with the Beckley Police Department.

